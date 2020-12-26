Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 527 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 between Friday, December 25 and Saturday, December 26.
The new cases include:
82 in Missoula County
76 in Yellowstone County
69 in Lewis and Clark County
57 in Flathead County
52 in Gallatin County
21 in Cascade County
21 in Silver Bow County
19 in Lincoln County
14 in Ravalli County
14 in Richland County
11 in Hill County
9 in Roosevelt County
8 in Madison County
7 in Custer County
6 in Dawson County
6 in Park County
6 in Stillwater County
6 in Wheatland County
5 in Lake County
5 in Mineral County
4 in Blaine County
4 in Broadwater County
4 in Pondera County
4 in Teton County
3 in Deer Lodge County
3 in Fergus County
2 in Jefferson County
2 in Phillips County
1 in Carter County
1 in Chouteau County
1 in McCone County
1 in Powell County
1 in Sweet Grass County
1 in Toole County
1 in Wibaux County
There have been 79,433 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 6,230 active, 72,284 recovered, 919 deaths and 216 active hospitalizations.
A total of 778,541 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.