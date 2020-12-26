Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 527 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 between Friday, December 25 and Saturday, December 26.

The new cases include:

82 in Missoula County

76 in Yellowstone County

69 in Lewis and Clark County 

57 in Flathead County

52 in Gallatin County

21 in Cascade County

21 in Silver Bow County

19 in Lincoln County

14 in Ravalli County

14 in Richland County

11 in Hill County

9 in Roosevelt County

8 in Madison County

7 in Custer County

6 in Dawson County

6 in Park County

6 in Stillwater County

6 in Wheatland County

5 in Lake County

5 in Mineral County

4 in Blaine County

4 in Broadwater County

4 in Pondera County

4 in Teton County

3 in Deer Lodge County

3 in Fergus County

2 in Jefferson County

2 in Phillips County

1 in Carter County

1 in Chouteau County

1 in McCone County

1 in Powell County

1 in Sweet Grass County

1 in Toole County

1 in Wibaux County

There have been 79,433 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 6,230 active, 72,284 recovered, 919 deaths and 216 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 778,541 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

Tags

News For You