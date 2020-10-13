Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 530 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday morning.

The new cases include:

92 in Yellowstone County

63 in Roosevelt County

56 in Missoula County

47 in Flathead County

41 in Gallatin County

29 in Silver Bow County

24 in Cascade County

24 in Hill County

22 in Lewis and Clark County

15 in Wheatland County

13 in Lake County

13 in Toole County

9 in Big Horn County

9 in Carbon County

8 in Glacier County

8 in Stillwater County

5 in Fergus County

5 in Lincoln County

5 in Pondera County

5 in Ravalli County

5 in Richland County

5 in Valley County

4 in Custer County

4 in Dawson County

4 in Powell County

4 in Rosebud County

3 in Musselshell County

2 in Carter County

2 in Jefferson County

2 in Judith Basin County

1 in Blaine County

1 in Sheridan County

There have been 19,611 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 7,774 active, 11,620 recovered, 217 deaths and 294 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 409,651 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

