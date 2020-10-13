Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING THROUGH MIDNIGHT TONIGHT. * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH POSSIBLE. * WHERE...MISSOULA/BITTERROOT VALLEYS. * WHEN...FROM 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING THROUGH MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT. * IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS COULD BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES. WIDESPREAD POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS AND WARNINGS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. FASTEN LOOSE OBJECTS OR SHELTER OBJECTS IN A SAFE LOCATION PRIOR TO THE ONSET OF WINDS. &&