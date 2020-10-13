Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 530 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday morning.
The new cases include:
92 in Yellowstone County
63 in Roosevelt County
56 in Missoula County
47 in Flathead County
41 in Gallatin County
29 in Silver Bow County
24 in Cascade County
24 in Hill County
22 in Lewis and Clark County
15 in Wheatland County
13 in Lake County
13 in Toole County
9 in Big Horn County
9 in Carbon County
8 in Glacier County
8 in Stillwater County
5 in Fergus County
5 in Lincoln County
5 in Pondera County
5 in Ravalli County
5 in Richland County
5 in Valley County
4 in Custer County
4 in Dawson County
4 in Powell County
4 in Rosebud County
3 in Musselshell County
2 in Carter County
2 in Jefferson County
2 in Judith Basin County
1 in Blaine County
1 in Sheridan County
There have been 19,611 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 7,774 active, 11,620 recovered, 217 deaths and 294 active hospitalizations.
A total of 409,651 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.