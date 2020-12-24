Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 537 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday morning.

The new cases include:

75 in Missoula County

71 in Yellowstone County

66 in Gallatin County

57 in Flathead County

44 in Lewis and Clark County

31 in Cascade County

21 in Silver Bow County

16 in Ravalli County

15 in Lincoln County

11 in Fergus County

10 in Hill County

10 in Jefferson County

8 in Beaverhead County

8 in Lake County

8 in Rosebud County

7 in Broadwater County

7 in Chouteau County

7 in Madison County

7 in Phillips County

7 in Sanders County

5 in Dawson County

4 in Deer Lodge County

4 in Granite County

4 in Mineral County

3 in Carbon County

2 in McCone County

2 in Musselshell County

2 in Park County

2 in Powder River County

2 in Teton County

2 in Treasure County

2 in Valley County

1 in Custer County

1 in Glacier County

1 in Judith Basin County

1 in Liberty County

1 in Richland County

1 in Roosevelt County

1 in Sheridan County

There have been 78,929 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 7,837 active, 70,176 recovered, 916 deaths and 241 active hospitalizations.

A total of 771,963 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.