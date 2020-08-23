Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 54 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning.
The new cases include:
18 in Yellowstone County
10 in Flathead County
6 in Glacier County
4 in Missoula County
3 in Big Horn County
2 in Cascade County
1 in Custer County
1 in Gallatin County
1 in Hill County
1 in Lincoln County
1 in Madison County
1 in Phillips County
1 in Pondera County
1 in Powell County
1 in Sweet Grass County
1 in Teton County
1 in Valley County
There have been 6,429 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,523 active, 4,816 recovered, 90 deaths, and 111 active hospitalizations.
A total of 210,749 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.