Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 54 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning.

The new cases include:

18 in Yellowstone County

10 in Flathead County

6 in Glacier County

4 in Missoula County

3 in Big Horn County

2 in Cascade County

1 in Custer County

1 in Gallatin County

1 in Hill County

1 in Lincoln County

1 in Madison County

1 in Phillips County

1 in Pondera County

1 in Powell County

1 in Sweet Grass County

1 in Teton County

1 in Valley County

There have been 6,429 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,523 active, 4,816 recovered, 90 deaths, and 111 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 210,749 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

Tags

News For You