Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 555 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday morning.

The new cases include:

75 in Yellowstone County

73 in Gallatin County 

67 in Missoula County

53 in Flathead County

 

39 in Lewis and Clark

27 in Cascade County

23 in Ravalli County

15 in Fergus County

11 in Beaverhead County

10 in Sanders County

9 in Richland County

7 in Broadwater County

7 in Carbon County

7 in Custer County

7 in Jefferson County

5 in Chouteau County

5 in Deer Lodge County

5 in Musselshell County

4 in Hill County

4 in Lake County

4 in Madison County

3 in Daniels County

3 in Dawson County

3 in Granite County

3 in Toole County

2 in Glacier County

2 in Mineral County

2 in Park County

2 in Roosevelt County

2 in Rosebud County

2 in Sweet Grass County

1 in Blaine County

1 in McCone County

1 in Prairie County

1 in Silver Bow County

1 in Teton County

There have been 86,102 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 5,142 active, 79,906 recovered, 1,054 deaths and 204 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 837,136 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

https://montana.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=7c34f3412536439491adcc2103421d4b

