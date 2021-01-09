Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 555 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday morning.
The new cases include:
75 in Yellowstone County
73 in Gallatin County
67 in Missoula County
53 in Flathead County
39 in Lewis and Clark
27 in Cascade County
23 in Ravalli County
15 in Fergus County
11 in Beaverhead County
10 in Sanders County
9 in Richland County
7 in Broadwater County
7 in Carbon County
7 in Custer County
7 in Jefferson County
5 in Chouteau County
5 in Deer Lodge County
5 in Musselshell County
4 in Hill County
4 in Lake County
4 in Madison County
3 in Daniels County
3 in Dawson County
3 in Granite County
3 in Toole County
2 in Glacier County
2 in Mineral County
2 in Park County
2 in Roosevelt County
2 in Rosebud County
2 in Sweet Grass County
1 in Blaine County
1 in McCone County
1 in Prairie County
1 in Silver Bow County
1 in Teton County
There have been 86,102 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 5,142 active, 79,906 recovered, 1,054 deaths and 204 active hospitalizations.
A total of 837,136 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
