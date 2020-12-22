Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 556 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday morning.

The new cases include:

87 in Lewis and Clark County

85 in Cascade County

45 in Gallatin County

39 in Flathead County

38 in Yellowstone County

36 in Silver Bow County

30 in Missoula County

17 in Big Horn County

17 in Jefferson County

15 in Custer County

13 in Lincoln County

12 in Beaverhead County

10 in Hill County

10 in Sanders County

9 in Lake County

9 in Park County

8 in Ravalli County

7 in Glacier County

6 in Deer Lodge County

5 in Roosevelt County

5 in Rosebud County

4 in Chouteau County

3 in Phillips County

3 in Pondera County

3 in Stillwater County

2 in Carbon County

2 in Fergus County

2 in Granite County

2 in Mineral County

2 in Richland County

2 in Sheridan County

2 in Sweet Grass County

2 in Teton County

2 in Toole County

2 in Wheatland County

1 in Daniels County

1 in Fallon County

1 in Golden Valley County

1 in Liberty County

1 in Madison County

1 in Musselshell County

1 in Valley County

There have been 77,947 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 7,951 active, 69,101 recovered, 881 deaths and 253 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 762,854 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

