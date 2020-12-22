Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 556 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday morning.
The new cases include:
87 in Lewis and Clark County
85 in Cascade County
45 in Gallatin County
39 in Flathead County
38 in Yellowstone County
36 in Silver Bow County
30 in Missoula County
17 in Big Horn County
17 in Jefferson County
15 in Custer County
13 in Lincoln County
12 in Beaverhead County
10 in Hill County
10 in Sanders County
9 in Lake County
9 in Park County
8 in Ravalli County
7 in Glacier County
6 in Deer Lodge County
5 in Roosevelt County
5 in Rosebud County
4 in Chouteau County
3 in Phillips County
3 in Pondera County
3 in Stillwater County
2 in Carbon County
2 in Fergus County
2 in Granite County
2 in Mineral County
2 in Richland County
2 in Sheridan County
2 in Sweet Grass County
2 in Teton County
2 in Toole County
2 in Wheatland County
1 in Daniels County
1 in Fallon County
1 in Golden Valley County
1 in Liberty County
1 in Madison County
1 in Musselshell County
1 in Valley County
There have been 77,947 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 7,951 active, 69,101 recovered, 881 deaths and 253 active hospitalizations.
A total of 762,854 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.