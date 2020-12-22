Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued an Airport Weather Warning for... Missoula International Airport /MSO/ for the following threats... Multiple threats of snow/wind. A strong cold front will bring a brief burst of moderate to heavy snow between 1am and 3am MST on Tuesday. Snow accumulations will be light generally less than 1 inch. Wind gusts of 35-45 mph are likely with the front as well. There is a chance of a flash freeze if pavement becomes wet before the wind arrives. Periodic snow showers are expected to fill in behind the front during the early morning hours on Tuesday. Additional snow accumulations will be light but heavier showers could drop an inch of snow in a short period of time.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 6 PM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Variable snow accumulations with rain changing to snow and the potential for black ice Tuesday morning. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. Snow accumulations are possible for the afternoon and evening commute as well. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 6 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&