Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 56 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, June 29. This marks Montana's highest single-day case count.
The following counties are reporting the new cases:
- 14 in Yellowstone County
- 13 in Gallatin County
- 9 in Glacier County
- 6 in Flathead County
- 4 in Ravalli County
- 2 in Custer County
- 2 in Richland County
- 1 in Big Horn County
- 1 in Cascade County
- 1 in Granite County
- 1 in Lincoln County
- 1 in Stillwater County
- 1 in Valley County
The state’s total is now at 919 confirmed cases of the virus, with 288 active cases, 609 recovered and 22 deaths. Thirteen people are currently hospitalized.
Since the last report, 6,479 tests for the virus have been completed and 88,743 total tests have been completed.
