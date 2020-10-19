Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 569 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday morning.
The new cases include:
111 in Yellowstone County
76 in Cascade County
62 in Missoula County
52 in Flathead County
43 in Gallatin County
30 in Lewis and Clark County
24 in Lake County
22 in Blaine County
16 in Richland County
16 in Valley County
13 in Ravalli County
11 in Hill County
11 in Roosevelt County
10 in Park County
7 in Madison County
6 in Powell County
6 in Sanders County
6 in Silver Bow County
5 in Musselshell County
5 in Rosebud County
4 in Golden Valley County
4 in Jefferson County
3 in Dawson County
3 in Fergus County
3 in Sweet Grass County
2 in Beaverhead County
2 in Chouteau County
2 in Custer County
2 in Glacier County
2 in Granite County
2 in McCone County
2 in Meagher County
1 in Carbon County
1 in Daniels County
1 in Judith Basin County
1 in Mineral County
1 in Toole County
1 in Wheatland County
There have been 23,390 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 9,611 active, 13,538 recovered, 241 deaths and 339 active hospitalizations.
A total of 442,366 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
