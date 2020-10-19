Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 569 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday morning.

The new cases include:

111 in Yellowstone County

76 in Cascade County

62 in Missoula County

52 in Flathead County

43 in Gallatin County

30 in Lewis and Clark County

24 in Lake County

22 in Blaine County

16 in Richland County

16 in Valley County

13 in Ravalli County

11 in Hill County

11 in Roosevelt County

10 in Park County

7 in Madison County

6 in Powell County

6 in Sanders County

6 in Silver Bow County

5 in Musselshell County

5 in Rosebud County

4 in Golden Valley County

4 in Jefferson County

3 in Dawson County

3 in Fergus County

3 in Sweet Grass County

2 in Beaverhead County

2 in Chouteau County

2 in Custer County

2 in Glacier County

2 in Granite County

2 in McCone County

2 in Meagher County

1 in Carbon County

1 in Daniels County

1 in Judith Basin County

1 in Mineral County

1 in Toole County

1 in Wheatland County

There have been 23,390 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 9,611 active, 13,538 recovered, 241 deaths and 339 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 442,366 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

