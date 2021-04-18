Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 57 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning.
The new cases include:
17 in Flathead County
15 in Missoula County
7 in Yellowstone County
5 in Cascade County
4 in Meagher County
3 in Lincoln County
3 in Richland County
2 in Lewis and Clark County
1 in Valley County
There have been 107,145 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,014 active, 104,585 recovered, 1,546 deaths and 50 active hospitalizations.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.