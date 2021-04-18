Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 57 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning.

The new cases include:

17 in Flathead County

15 in Missoula County

7 in Yellowstone County

5 in Cascade County

4 in Meagher County

3 in Lincoln County

3 in Richland County

2 in Lewis and Clark County

1 in Valley County

There have been 107,145 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,014 active, 104,585 recovered, 1,546 deaths and 50 active hospitalizations. 

