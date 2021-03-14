Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 58 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning.
The new cases include:
13 in Missoula County
12 in Flathead County
7 in Yellowstone County
5 in Beaver Head County
4 in Lake County
3 in Dawson County
3 in Lincoln County
3 in Silver Bow County
2 in Broadwater County
2 in Lewis and Clark County
1 in McCone County
1 in Mineral County
1 in Richland County
1 in Valley County
There have been 101,760 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,040 active, 99,328 recovered, 1,392 deaths and 51 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,135,960 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.