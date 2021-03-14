Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 58 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning.

The new cases include:

13 in Missoula County

12 in Flathead County

7 in Yellowstone County

5 in Beaver Head County

4 in Lake County

3 in Dawson County

3 in Lincoln County

3 in Silver Bow County

2 in Broadwater County

2 in Lewis and Clark County

1 in McCone County

1 in Mineral County

1 in Richland County

1 in Valley County

There have been 101,760 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,040 active, 99,328 recovered, 1,392 deaths and 51 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,135,960 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

