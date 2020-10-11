Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 585 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning.

The new cases include:

99 in Yellowstone County

92 in Flathead County

44 in Glacier County

43 in Toole County

39 in Gallatin County

29 in Hill County

28 in Blaine County

22 in Valley County

21 in Deer Lodge County

18 in Lewis and Clark County

17 in Big Horn County

16 in Lake County

11 in Lincoln County

11 in Park County

10 in Richland County

9 in Beaverhead County

9 in Dawson County

8 in Fergus County

8 in Granite County

7 in Musselshell County

5 in Roosevelt County

5 in Rosebud County

4 in Carbon County

4 in Custer County

4 in McCone County

4 in Powder River County

3 in Silver Bow County

2 in Broadwater County

2 in Meagher County

2 in Philips County

2 in Powell County

2 in Sheridan County

1 in Carter County

1 in Liberty County

1 in Pondera County

1 in Teton County

1 in Wibaux County

There have been 18,702 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 7,131 active, 11,361 recovered, 210 deaths and 286 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 390,258 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

