Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 585 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning.
The new cases include:
99 in Yellowstone County
92 in Flathead County
44 in Glacier County
43 in Toole County
39 in Gallatin County
29 in Hill County
28 in Blaine County
22 in Valley County
21 in Deer Lodge County
18 in Lewis and Clark County
17 in Big Horn County
16 in Lake County
11 in Lincoln County
11 in Park County
10 in Richland County
9 in Beaverhead County
9 in Dawson County
8 in Fergus County
8 in Granite County
7 in Musselshell County
5 in Roosevelt County
5 in Rosebud County
4 in Carbon County
4 in Custer County
4 in McCone County
4 in Powder River County
3 in Silver Bow County
2 in Broadwater County
2 in Meagher County
2 in Philips County
2 in Powell County
2 in Sheridan County
1 in Carter County
1 in Liberty County
1 in Pondera County
1 in Teton County
1 in Wibaux County
There have been 18,702 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 7,131 active, 11,361 recovered, 210 deaths and 286 active hospitalizations.
A total of 390,258 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.