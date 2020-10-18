Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 588 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning.
The new cases include:
127 in Yellowstone County
80 in Flathead County
57 in Gallatin County
44 in Hill County
44 in Silver Bow County
33 in Lewis and Clark County
32 in Missoula County
18 in Big Horn County
18 in Cascade County
16 in Valley County
15 in Deer Lodge County
14 in Richland County
13 in Blaine County
13 in Ravalli County
8 in Park County
6 in Jefferson County
6 in Roosevelt County
4 in Carbon County
4 in Fergus County
4 in Musselshell County
4 in Sheridan County
3 in Rosebud County
3 in Teton County
2 in Chouteau County
2 in Dawson County
2 in Judith Basin County
2 in Lake County
2 in Lincoln County
2 in Toole County
2 in Wheatland County
1 in Broadwater County
1 in Carter County
1 in Custer County
1 in Madison County
1 in McCone County
1 in Phillips County
1 in Treasure County
1 in Wibaux County
There have been 22,821 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 9,139 active, 13,441 recovered, 241 deaths and 331 active hospitalizations.
A total of 431,134 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.