Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 588 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning.

The new cases include:

127 in Yellowstone County

80 in Flathead County

57 in Gallatin County

44 in Hill County

44 in Silver Bow County

33 in Lewis and Clark County

32 in Missoula County

18 in Big Horn County

18 in Cascade County

16 in Valley County

15 in Deer Lodge County

14 in Richland County

13 in Blaine County

13 in Ravalli County

8 in Park County

6 in Jefferson County

6 in Roosevelt County

4 in Carbon County

4 in Fergus County

4 in Musselshell County

4 in Sheridan County

3 in Rosebud County

3 in Teton County

2 in Chouteau County

2 in Dawson County

2 in Judith Basin County

2 in Lake County

2 in Lincoln County

2 in Toole County

2 in Wheatland County

1 in Broadwater County

1 in Carter County

1 in Custer County

1 in Madison County

1 in McCone County

1 in Phillips County

1 in Treasure County

1 in Wibaux County

There have been 22,821 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 9,139 active, 13,441 recovered, 241 deaths and 331 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 431,134 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

