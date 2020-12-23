Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 590 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday morning.
The new cases include:
113 in Yellowstone County
67 in Flathead County
64 in Missoula County
57 in Lewis and Clark County
47 in Gallatin County
32 in Cascade County
21 in Ravalli County
16 in Custer County
15 in Richland County
13 in Glacier County
13 in Silver Bow County
12 in Rosebud County
11 in Hill County
11 in Phillips County
10 in Lake County
10 in Lincoln County
9 in Dawson County
7 in Blaine County
7 in Jefferson County
6 in Chouteau County
6 in Deer Lodge County
5 in Teton County
4 in Beaverhead County
4 in Mineral County
4 in Roosevelt County
2 in Carbon County
2 in Fergus County
2 in Granite County
2 in McCone County
2 in Pondera County
2 in Powder County
2 in Sheridan County
2 in Stillwater County
2 in Treasure County
2 in Valley County
1 in Big Horn County
1 in Golden Valley County
1 in Meagher County
1 in Park County
1 in Sanders County
1 in Wibaux County
There have been 78,522 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 8,053 active, 69,555 recovered, 914 deaths and 251 active hospitalizations.
A total of 762,854 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.