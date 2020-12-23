Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 590 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday morning.

The new cases include:

113 in Yellowstone County

67 in Flathead County

64 in Missoula County

57 in Lewis and Clark County

47 in Gallatin County

32 in Cascade County

21 in Ravalli County

16 in Custer County

15 in Richland County

13 in Glacier County

13 in Silver Bow County

12 in Rosebud County

11 in Hill County

11 in Phillips County

10 in Lake County

10 in Lincoln County

9 in Dawson County

7 in Blaine County

7 in Jefferson County

6 in Chouteau County

6 in Deer Lodge County

5 in Teton County

4 in Beaverhead County

4 in Mineral County

4 in Roosevelt County

2 in Carbon County

2 in Fergus County

2 in Granite County

2 in McCone County

2 in Pondera County

2 in Powder County

2 in Sheridan County

2 in Stillwater County

2 in Treasure County

2 in Valley County

1 in Big Horn County

1 in Golden Valley County

1 in Meagher County

1 in Park County

1 in Sanders County

1 in Wibaux County

There have been 78,522 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 8,053 active, 69,555 recovered, 914 deaths and 251 active hospitalizations.

A total of 762,854 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.