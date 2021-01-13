Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 597 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday morning.
The new cases include:
130 in Gallatin County
97 in Cascade County
65 in Yellowstone County
62 in Missoula County
23 in Flathead County
21 in Park County
20 in Big Horn County
18 in Madison County
16 in Lewis and Clark County
15 in Lake County
11 in Ravalli County
10 in Jefferson County
10 in Sanders County
9 in Hill County
8 in Richland County
8 in Silver Bow County
6 in Lincoln County
5 in Deer Lodge County
4 in Carbon County
4 in Rosebud County
4 in Teton County
4 in Valley County
3 in Daniels County
3 in Musselshell County
3 in Powell County
3 in Stillwater County
2 in Broadwater County
2 in Custer County
2 in GoldenValley County
2 in Granite County
2 in Liberty County
1 in Judith Basin County
1 in Mineral County
1 in Phillips County
1 in Pondera County
1 in Roosevelt County
1 in Sheridan County
1 in Sweet Grass County
1 in Treasure County
There have been 87,653 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 4,908 active, 81,676 recovered, 1,069 deaths and 199 active hospitalizations.
A total of 855,069 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.