Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 597 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday morning.

The new cases include:

130 in Gallatin County

97 in Cascade County

65 in Yellowstone County

62 in Missoula County

23 in Flathead County

21 in Park County

20 in Big Horn County

18 in Madison County

16 in Lewis and Clark County

15 in Lake County

11 in Ravalli County

10 in Jefferson County

10 in Sanders County

9 in Hill County

8 in Richland County

8 in Silver Bow County

6 in Lincoln County

5 in Deer Lodge County

4 in Carbon County

4 in Rosebud County

4 in Teton County

4 in Valley County

3 in Daniels County

3 in Musselshell County

3 in Powell County

3 in Stillwater County

2 in Broadwater County

2 in Custer County

2 in GoldenValley County

2 in Granite County

2 in Liberty County

1 in Judith Basin County

1 in Mineral County

1 in Phillips County

1 in Pondera County

1 in Roosevelt County

1 in Sheridan County

1 in Sweet Grass County

1 in Treasure County

There have been 87,653 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 4,908 active, 81,676 recovered, 1,069 deaths and 199 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 855,069 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

Tags

News For You