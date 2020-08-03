Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 60 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, Aug. 3.

The new cases include:

  • 16 in Gallatin County
  • 12 in Yellowstone County
  • 10 in Big Horn County
  • 4 in Cascade County
  • 4 in Lewis and Clark County
  • 4 in Park County
  • 2 in Glacier County
  • 2 in Jefferson County
  • 2 in Missoula County
  • 1 in Fergus County
  • 1 in Granite County
  • 1 in Madison County
  • 1 in Ravalli County

There have been 4,233 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,516 active, 2,653 recovered, 69 active hospitalizations and 64 deaths.

A total of 179,508 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana with 5,213 conducted since the last update.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

