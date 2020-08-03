Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 60 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, Aug. 3.
The new cases include:
- 16 in Gallatin County
- 12 in Yellowstone County
- 10 in Big Horn County
- 4 in Cascade County
- 4 in Lewis and Clark County
- 4 in Park County
- 2 in Glacier County
- 2 in Jefferson County
- 2 in Missoula County
- 1 in Fergus County
- 1 in Granite County
- 1 in Madison County
- 1 in Ravalli County
There have been 4,233 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,516 active, 2,653 recovered, 69 active hospitalizations and 64 deaths.
A total of 179,508 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana with 5,213 conducted since the last update.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.