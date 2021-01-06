Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 602 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday morning.
The new cases include:
129 in Gallatin County
62 in Cascade County
59 in Missoula County
54 in Lewis and Clark County
33 in Yellowstone County
29 in Hill County
27 in Lake County
22 in Big Horn County
18 in Silver Bow County
16 in Flathead County
14 in Valley County
13 in Custer County
13 in Ravalli County
12 in Powell County
11 in Beaverhead County
11 in Rosebud County
10 in Dawson County
8 in Blaine County
7 in Sanders County
6 in Jefferson County
5 in Glacier County
5 in Madison County
4 in Pondera County
4 in Stillwater County
3 in Daniels County
3 in Lincoln County
3 in Teton County
2 in Broadwater County
2 in Chouteau County
2 in Deer Lodge County
2 in Mineral County
2 in Park County
2 in Richland County
2 in Roosevelt County
2 in Sweet Grass County
1 in Carbon County
1 in Fergus County
1 in Judith Basin County
1 in McCone Coutny
1 in Wheatland County
There have been 84,060 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 4,931 active, 78,114 recovered, 1,015 deaths and 219 active hospitalizations.
A total of 817,142 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
