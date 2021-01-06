Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 602 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday morning.

The new cases include:

129 in Gallatin County

62 in Cascade County

59 in Missoula County

54 in Lewis and Clark County

33 in Yellowstone County

29 in Hill County

27 in Lake County

22 in Big Horn County

18 in Silver Bow County

16 in Flathead County

14 in Valley County

13 in Custer County

13 in Ravalli County

12 in Powell County

11 in Beaverhead County

11 in Rosebud County

10 in Dawson County

8 in Blaine County

7 in Sanders County

6 in Jefferson County

5 in Glacier County

5 in Madison County

4 in Pondera County

4 in Stillwater County

3 in Daniels County

3 in Lincoln County

3 in Teton County

2 in Broadwater County

2 in Chouteau County

2 in Deer Lodge County

2 in Mineral County

2 in Park County

2 in Richland County

2 in Roosevelt County

2 in Sweet Grass County

1 in Carbon County

1 in Fergus County

1 in Judith Basin County

1 in McCone Coutny

1 in Wheatland County

There have been 84,060 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 4,931 active, 78,114 recovered, 1,015 deaths and 219 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 817,142 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

