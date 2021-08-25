Containing the Coronavirus generic image - The Vault

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 604 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, Aug. 25.

The new cases include:

106 in Cascade County

95 in Yellowstone County

79 in Missoula County

70 in Flathead County

44 in Lewis and Clark County

41 in Gallatin County

18 in Silver Bow County

16 in Sanders County

14 in Ravalli County

10 in Big Horn County

9 in Lake County

7 in Custer County

7 in Lincoln County

6 in Dawson County

6 in Glacier County

6 in Hill County

5 in Richland County

5 in Rosebud County

4 in Blaine County

4 in Granite County

4 in Madison County

4 in Mineral County

4 in Phillips County

4 in Valley County

3 in Broadwater County

3 in Deer Lodge County

3 in Garfield County

3 in McCone County

3 in Toole County

2 in Carter County

2 in Chouteau County

2 in Park County

2 in Pondera County

2 in Powell County

2 in Roosevelt County

2 in Stillwater County

1 in Beaverhead County

1 in Carbon County

1 in Fergus County

1 in Jefferson County

1 in Meagher County

1 in Powder County

1 in Teton County

There have been 124,278 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 4,109 active, 118,396 recovered, 1,773 deaths and 241 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,595,835 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

https://montana.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=7c34f3412536439491adcc2103421d4b

Tags

News For You