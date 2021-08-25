Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 604 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, Aug. 25.
The new cases include:
106 in Cascade County
95 in Yellowstone County
79 in Missoula County
70 in Flathead County
44 in Lewis and Clark County
41 in Gallatin County
18 in Silver Bow County
16 in Sanders County
14 in Ravalli County
10 in Big Horn County
9 in Lake County
7 in Custer County
7 in Lincoln County
6 in Dawson County
6 in Glacier County
6 in Hill County
5 in Richland County
5 in Rosebud County
4 in Blaine County
4 in Granite County
4 in Madison County
4 in Mineral County
4 in Phillips County
4 in Valley County
3 in Broadwater County
3 in Deer Lodge County
3 in Garfield County
3 in McCone County
3 in Toole County
2 in Carter County
2 in Chouteau County
2 in Park County
2 in Pondera County
2 in Powell County
2 in Roosevelt County
2 in Stillwater County
1 in Beaverhead County
1 in Carbon County
1 in Fergus County
1 in Jefferson County
1 in Meagher County
1 in Powder County
1 in Teton County
There have been 124,278 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 4,109 active, 118,396 recovered, 1,773 deaths and 241 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,595,835 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
