Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 61 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning.

The new cases include:

16 in Missoula County

12 in Yellowstone County

10 in Park County

7 in Flathead County

4 in Lewis and Clark County

3 in Lake County

2 in Cascade County

2 in Richland County

2 in Valley County

1 in Broadwater County

1 in Silver Bow County

1 in Teton County

There have been 103,060 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,003 active, 100,643 recovered, 1,414 deaths and 49 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,163,547 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

