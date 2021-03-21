Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 61 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning.
The new cases include:
16 in Missoula County
12 in Yellowstone County
10 in Park County
7 in Flathead County
4 in Lewis and Clark County
3 in Lake County
2 in Cascade County
2 in Richland County
2 in Valley County
1 in Broadwater County
1 in Silver Bow County
1 in Teton County
There have been 103,060 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,003 active, 100,643 recovered, 1,414 deaths and 49 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,163,547 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
