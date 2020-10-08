Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 615 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday morning.
The new cases include:
- 102 in Missoula County* (please refer to bottom of page)
- 98 in Flathead County
- 88 in Yellowstone County
- 53 in Gallatin County
- 36 in Roosevelt County
- 21 in Silver Bow County
- 18 in Glacier County
- 18 in Hill County
- 15 in Ravalli County
- 14 in Cascade County
- 13 in Lake County
- 13 in Lincoln County
- 13 in Pondera County
- 12 in Beaverhead County
- 12 in Valley County
- 10 in Toole County
- 8 Blaine County
- 8 in Carbon County
- 8 in Dawson County
- 7 in Park County
- 7 in Sanders County
- 6 in Fallon County
- 6 in Lewis and Clark County
- 3 in Custer County
- 3 in Deer Lodge County
- 3 in Prairie County
- 2 in Big Horn County
- 2 in Chouteau County
- 2 in Fergus County
- 2 in Jefferson County
- 2 in Madison County
- 2 in Rosebud County
- 2 in Teton County
- 2 in Treasure County
- 1 in Liberty County
- 1 in Meagher County
- 1 in Phillips County
- 1 in Wheatland County
There have been 16,677 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 5,824 active, 10,656 recovered, 197 deaths and 263 active hospitalizations.
A total of 381,665 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.
*The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) posted to Facebook the state added Wednesday's local COVID-19 case count, 43 new cases, with Thursday's, 69 new cases.
"This should better align the cumulative case total for Missoula with the State, and allow us to stay on track in the days ahead. Please know that MCCHD has already processed, reported, and accounted for the cases that the State reports today," MCCHD writes.
COVID-19 Report || Please note that the Montana DPHHS COVID-19 data dashboard may experience one more day of increased...Posted by Missoula City-County Health Department on Thursday, October 8, 2020