Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 62 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, May 3.

The new cases include:

28 in Park County

14 in Cascade County

9 in Flathead County

4 in Missoula County

3 in Lewis and Clark County

2 in Toole County

1 in Broadwater County

1 in Jefferson County

There have been 109,092 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,574 active, 106,406 recovered, 1,574 deaths and 59 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,305,590 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

