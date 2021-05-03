Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 62 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, May 3.
The new cases include:
28 in Park County
14 in Cascade County
9 in Flathead County
4 in Missoula County
3 in Lewis and Clark County
2 in Toole County
1 in Broadwater County
1 in Jefferson County
There have been 109,092 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,574 active, 106,406 recovered, 1,574 deaths and 59 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,305,590 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
