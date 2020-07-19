Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 62 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning.

The new cases include:

20 in Yellowstone County

18 in Gallatin County

8 in Flathead County

4 in Big Horn County

3 in Cascade County

3 in Lewis and Clark County

2 in Lake County

1 in Garfield County

1 in Hill County

1 in Lincoln County

1 in Valley County

There have been 2,533 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,421 active, 1,075 recovered and 37 deaths.

A total of 133,159 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

