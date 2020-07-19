Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 62 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning.
The new cases include:
20 in Yellowstone County
18 in Gallatin County
8 in Flathead County
4 in Big Horn County
3 in Cascade County
3 in Lewis and Clark County
2 in Lake County
1 in Garfield County
1 in Hill County
1 in Lincoln County
1 in Valley County
There have been 2,533 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,421 active, 1,075 recovered and 37 deaths.
A total of 133,159 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
