Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 622 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday morning.
The new cases include:
186 in Yellowstone County
70 in Flathead County
56 in Gallatin County
48 in Missoula County
39 in Richland County
29 Lewis and Clark County
24 in Cascade County
21 in Hill County
14 in Deer Lodge County
14 in Lake County
12 in Powell County
10 in Blaine County
9 in Dawson County
9 in Musselshell County
9 in Park County
7 in Big Horn County
5 in Daniels County
5 in Jefferson County
5 in Roosevelt County
5 in Silver Bow County
5 in Valley County
4 in Broadwater County
4 in Treasure County
3 in Chouteau County
3 in Custer County
3 in Glacier County
3 in Granite County
3 in Lincoln County
3 in Meagher County
3 in Sheridan County
2 in Fergus County
2 in Madison County
2 in Rosebud County
2 in Teton County
2 in Wheatland County
1 in Phillips County
There have been 28,501 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 9,855 active, 18,343 recovered, 303 deaths and 360 active hospitalizations.
A total of 476,325 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
