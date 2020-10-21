Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 624 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday morning.

The new cases include:

139 in Yellowstone County

57 in Gallatin County

54 in Flathead County

45 in Missoula County

43 in Roosevelt County

39 in Lewis and Clark

30 in Cascade County

28 in Hill County

24 in Big Horn County

21 in Lake County

15 in Glacier County

14 in Dawson County

14 in Ravalli County

13 in Park County

8 in Custer County

8 in Deer Lodge County

6 in Chouteau County

6 in Madison County

6 in Stillwater County

5 in Blaine County

5 in Sheridan County

4 in Lincoln County

4 in McCone County

3 in Beaverhead County

3 in Musselshell County

3 in Pondera County

3 in Rosebud County

3 in Toole County

2 in Broadwater County

2 in Carbon County

2 in Garfield County

2 in Golden Valley County

2 in Jefferson County

2 in Phillips County

2 in Richland County

2 in Teton County

1 in Daniels County

1 in Granite County

1 in Meagher County

1 in Prairie County

1 in Sweet Grass County

There have been 24,712 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 9,352 active, 15,085 recovered, 275 deaths and 345 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 447,994 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

