Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 624 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday morning.
The new cases include:
139 in Yellowstone County
57 in Gallatin County
54 in Flathead County
45 in Missoula County
43 in Roosevelt County
39 in Lewis and Clark
30 in Cascade County
28 in Hill County
24 in Big Horn County
21 in Lake County
15 in Glacier County
14 in Dawson County
14 in Ravalli County
13 in Park County
8 in Custer County
8 in Deer Lodge County
6 in Chouteau County
6 in Madison County
6 in Stillwater County
5 in Blaine County
5 in Sheridan County
4 in Lincoln County
4 in McCone County
3 in Beaverhead County
3 in Musselshell County
3 in Pondera County
3 in Rosebud County
3 in Toole County
2 in Broadwater County
2 in Carbon County
2 in Garfield County
2 in Golden Valley County
2 in Jefferson County
2 in Phillips County
2 in Richland County
2 in Teton County
1 in Daniels County
1 in Granite County
1 in Meagher County
1 in Prairie County
1 in Sweet Grass County
There have been 24,712 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 9,352 active, 15,085 recovered, 275 deaths and 345 active hospitalizations.
A total of 447,994 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.