Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 628 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday morning.

The new cases include:

135 in Gallatin County

76 in Lewis and Clark County

71 in Yellowstone County

57 in Flathead County

42 in Missoula County

26 in Silver Bow County

23 in Cascade County

22 in Sanders County

18 in Custer County

16 in Hill County

16 in Lake County

14 in Ravalli County

12 in Lincoln County

12 in Park County

7 in Chouteau County'=

7 in Glacier County

6 in Carbon County

6 in Fergus County

6 in Mineral County

6 in Richland County

5 in Deer Lodge County

5 in Jefferson County

4 in Broadwater County

4 in Roosevelt County

3 in Beaverhead County

3 in Phillips County

3 in Sheridan County

3 in Sweet Grass County

2 in Big Horn County

2 in Dawson County

2 in Fallon County

2 in Madison County

2 in Powell County

2 in Teton County

2 in Toole County

2 in Wheatland County

1 in Golden Valley County

1 in Liberty County

1 in Roosebud County

1 in Stillwater County

There have been 81,555 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 5,603 active, 74,991 recovered, 961 deaths and 203 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 791,589 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

