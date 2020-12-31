Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 628 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday morning.
The new cases include:
135 in Gallatin County
76 in Lewis and Clark County
71 in Yellowstone County
57 in Flathead County
42 in Missoula County
26 in Silver Bow County
23 in Cascade County
22 in Sanders County
18 in Custer County
16 in Hill County
16 in Lake County
14 in Ravalli County
12 in Lincoln County
12 in Park County
7 in Chouteau County'=
7 in Glacier County
6 in Carbon County
6 in Fergus County
6 in Mineral County
6 in Richland County
5 in Deer Lodge County
5 in Jefferson County
4 in Broadwater County
4 in Roosevelt County
3 in Beaverhead County
3 in Phillips County
3 in Sheridan County
3 in Sweet Grass County
2 in Big Horn County
2 in Dawson County
2 in Fallon County
2 in Madison County
2 in Powell County
2 in Teton County
2 in Toole County
2 in Wheatland County
1 in Golden Valley County
1 in Liberty County
1 in Roosebud County
1 in Stillwater County
There have been 81,555 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 5,603 active, 74,991 recovered, 961 deaths and 203 active hospitalizations.
A total of 791,589 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.