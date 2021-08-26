Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 652 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, Aug. 26.
The new cases include:
119 in Yellowstone County
100 in Flathead County
71 in Missoula County
47 in Gallatin County
38 in Hill County
33 in Lewis and Clark County
31 in Lincoln County
14 in Big Horn County
14 in Lake County
13 in Dawson County
12 in Cascade County
8 in Blaine County
8 in Glacier County
7 in Custer County
6 in Fallon County
6 in Fergus County
5 in Carbon County
5 in Mineral County
4 in Deer Lodge County
4 in McCone County
4 in Park County
4 in Richland County
4 in Rosebud County
3 in Granite County
3 in Jefferson County
3 in Liberty County
3 in Madison County
3 in Phillips County
3 in Powell County
3 in Roosevelt County
3 in Sanders County
2 in Broadwater County
2 in Toole County
2 in Valley County
1 in Chouteau County
1 in Garfield County
1 in Musselshell County
1 in Pondera County
1 in Powder County
1 in Sheridan County
1 in Silver Bow County
1 in Stillwater County
1 in Teton County
1 in Wheatland County
1 in Wibaux County
There have been 124,910 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 4,239 active, 118,890 recovered, 1,781 deaths and 210 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,601,616 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.