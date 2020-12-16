Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 629 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday morning.
The new cases include:
99 in Gallatin County
65 in Yellowstone County
62 in Missoula County
58 in Flathead County
51 in Lewis and Clark County
41 in Cascade County
28 in Dawson County
24 in Silver Bow County
22 in Park County
18 in Glacier County
17 in Custer County
16 in Beaverhead County
15 in Roosevelt County
13 in Hill County
13 in Ravalli County
9 in Mineral County
7 in Lake County
7 in Toole County
6 in Jefferson County
6 in Lincoln County
6 in Sweet Grass County
5 in Phillips County
5 in Sanders County
5 in Pondera County
3 in Carter County
3 in Chouteau County
3 in Fergus County
3 in Rosebud County
3 in Teton County
2 in Big Horn County
2 in Fallon County
2 in Powder County
2 in Stillwater County
2 in Wibaux County
1 in Carbon County
1 in Deer Lodge County
1 in Golden Valley County
1 in McCone County
1 in Richland County
1 in Valley County
1 in Wheatland County
There have been 74,644 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 9,071 active, 64,737 recovered, 836 deaths and 311 active hospitalizations.
A total of 736,059 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.