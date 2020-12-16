Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 629 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday morning.

The new cases include:

99 in Gallatin County

65 in Yellowstone County

62 in Missoula County

58 in Flathead County

51 in Lewis and Clark County

41 in Cascade County

28 in Dawson County

24 in Silver Bow County

22 in Park County

18 in Glacier County

17 in Custer County

16 in Beaverhead County

15 in Roosevelt County

13 in Hill County

13 in Ravalli County

9 in Mineral County

7 in Lake County

7 in Toole County

6 in Jefferson County

6 in Lincoln County

6 in Sweet Grass County

5 in Phillips County

5 in Sanders County

5 in Pondera County

3 in Carter County

3 in Chouteau County

3 in Fergus County

3 in Rosebud County

3 in Teton County

2 in Big Horn County

2 in Fallon County

2 in Powder County

2 in Stillwater County

2 in Wibaux County

1 in Carbon County

1 in Deer Lodge County

1 in Golden Valley County

1 in McCone County

1 in Richland County

1 in Valley County

1 in Wheatland County

There have been 74,644 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 9,071 active, 64,737 recovered, 836 deaths and 311 active hospitalizations.

A total of 736,059 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

