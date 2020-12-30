Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 629 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday morning.
The new cases include:
144 in Gallatin County
76 in Yellowstone County
74 in Flathead County
53 in Missoula County
52 in Lewis and Clark County
39 in Silver Bow County
36 in Cascade County
23 in Ravalli County
16 in Custer County
15 in Lake County
13 in Lincoln County
9 in Madison County
8 in Big Horn County
8 in Hill County
8 in Park County
7 in Glacier County
7 in Jefferson County
4 in Dawson County
3 in Beaverhead County
3 in Carbon County
3 in Deer Lodge County
3 in Mineral County
3 in Sheridan County
2 in Phillips County
2 in Pondera County
2 in Richland County
2 in Rosebud County
2 in Stillwater County
2 in Teton County
2 in Toole County
1 in Chouteau County
1 in Daniels County
1 in Fergus County
1 in Golden Valley County
There have been 81,300 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 5,380 active, 74,970recovered, 950 deaths and 223 active hospitalizations.
A total of 786,808 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.