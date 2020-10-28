Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 632 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday morning.

The new cases include:

141 in Yellowstone County

81 in Cascade County

77 in Gallatin County

64 in in Flathead County

34 in Hill County

33 in Lewis and Clark County

24 in Ravalli County

12 in Rosebud County

11 in Carter County

10 in Lake County

10 in Missoula County

9 in Glacier County

8 in Musselshell County

8 in Pondera County

8 in Richland County

7 in Blaine County

7 in Dawson County

7 in Phillips County

7 in Silver Bow County

6 in Beaverhead County

6 in Sheridan County

5 in Carbon County

5 in Custer County

5 in Lincoln County

5 in Powder County

5 in Roosevelt County

4 in Big Horn County

3 in Deer Lodge County

3 in Granite County

3 in Jefferson County

3 in Meagher County

2 in Garfield County

2 in Powell County

2 in Stillwater County

2 in Valley County

1 in Fallon County

1 in Fergus County

1 in Golden Valley County

1 in Park County

1 in Prairie County

1 in Sweet Grass County

1 in Teton County

1 in Toole County

1 in Wibaux County

There have been 29,966 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 10,122 active, 19,519 recovered, 325 deaths and 374 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 484,470 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

