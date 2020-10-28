Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 632 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday morning.
The new cases include:
141 in Yellowstone County
81 in Cascade County
77 in Gallatin County
64 in in Flathead County
34 in Hill County
33 in Lewis and Clark County
24 in Ravalli County
12 in Rosebud County
11 in Carter County
10 in Lake County
10 in Missoula County
9 in Glacier County
8 in Musselshell County
8 in Pondera County
8 in Richland County
7 in Blaine County
7 in Dawson County
7 in Phillips County
7 in Silver Bow County
6 in Beaverhead County
6 in Sheridan County
5 in Carbon County
5 in Custer County
5 in Lincoln County
5 in Powder County
5 in Roosevelt County
4 in Big Horn County
3 in Deer Lodge County
3 in Granite County
3 in Jefferson County
3 in Meagher County
2 in Garfield County
2 in Powell County
2 in Stillwater County
2 in Valley County
1 in Fallon County
1 in Fergus County
1 in Golden Valley County
1 in Park County
1 in Prairie County
1 in Sweet Grass County
1 in Teton County
1 in Toole County
1 in Wibaux County
There have been 29,966 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 10,122 active, 19,519 recovered, 325 deaths and 374 active hospitalizations.
A total of 484,470 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.