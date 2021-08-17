Containing the Coronavirus generic image - The Vault

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 632 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, Aug. 17.

The last time Montana had more than 600 new cases was Jan. 4, 2021.

The new cases include:

115 in Yellowstone County

100 in Flathead County

94 in Cascade County

63 in Missoula County

61 in Gallatin County

18 in Powell County

16 in Silver Bow County

15 in Teton County

11 in Lake County

11 in Lewis and Clark County

9 in Lincoln County

8 in Hill County

8 in Jefferson County

6 in Fergus County

6 in Pondera County

6 in Rosebud County

5 in Custer County

5 in Deer Lodge County

5 in Liberty County

5 in Mineral County

5 in Richland County

4 in Roosevelt County

3 in Dawson County

11 in Madison County

3 in Toole County

2 in Carbon County

2 in Glacier County

2 in Powder County

2 in Sanders County

1 in Blaine County

1 in Broadwater County

1 in Carter County

1 in Chouteau County

1 in Fallon County

1 in Golden Valley County

1 in McCone County

1 in Musselshell County

1 in Sheridan County

There have been 117,033 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,580 active, 113,737 recovered, 1,716 deaths and 112 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,5,10,851 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

https://montana.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=7c34f3412536439491adcc2103421d4b

