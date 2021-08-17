Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 632 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, Aug. 17.
The last time Montana had more than 600 new cases was Jan. 4, 2021.
The new cases include:
115 in Yellowstone County
100 in Flathead County
94 in Cascade County
63 in Missoula County
61 in Gallatin County
18 in Powell County
16 in Silver Bow County
15 in Teton County
11 in Lake County
11 in Lewis and Clark County
9 in Lincoln County
8 in Hill County
8 in Jefferson County
6 in Fergus County
6 in Pondera County
6 in Rosebud County
5 in Custer County
5 in Deer Lodge County
5 in Liberty County
5 in Mineral County
5 in Richland County
4 in Roosevelt County
3 in Dawson County
11 in Madison County
3 in Toole County
2 in Carbon County
2 in Glacier County
2 in Powder County
2 in Sanders County
1 in Blaine County
1 in Broadwater County
1 in Carter County
1 in Chouteau County
1 in Fallon County
1 in Golden Valley County
1 in McCone County
1 in Musselshell County
1 in Sheridan County
There have been 117,033 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,580 active, 113,737 recovered, 1,716 deaths and 112 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,5,10,851 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.