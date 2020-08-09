Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 64 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning.
The new cases include:
24 in Yellowstone County
9 in Gallatin County
7 in Big Horn County
4 in Fergus County
3 in Glacier County
3 in Silver Bow County
2 in Beaverhead County
2 in Cascade County
2 in Lewis and Clark County
1 in Broadwater County
1 in Carbon County
1 in Lake County
1 in Lincoln County
1 in Missoula County
1 in Ravalli County
1 in Rosebud County
1 in Valley County
There have been 4,952 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,602 active, 3,275 recovered and 75 deaths.
A total of 189,946 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
