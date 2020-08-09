Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 64 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning.

The new cases include:

24 in Yellowstone County

9 in Gallatin County

7 in Big Horn County

4 in Fergus County

3 in Glacier County

3 in Silver Bow County

2 in Beaverhead County

2 in Cascade County

2 in Lewis and Clark County

1 in Broadwater County

1 in Carbon County

1 in Lake County

1 in Lincoln County

1 in Missoula County

1 in Ravalli County

1 in Rosebud County

1 in Valley County

There have been 4,952 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,602 active, 3,275 recovered and 75 deaths.

A total of 189,946 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

