Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 641 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning.
The new cases include:
110 in Yellowstone County
63 in Cascade County
62 in Gallatin County
56 in Flathead County
37 in Missoula County
37 in Roosevelt County
35 in Hill County
25 in Deer Lodge County
25 in Lake County
20 in Lewis and Clark County
19 in Ravalli County
12 in Valley County
11 in Blaine County
11 in Dawson County
9 in Lincoln County
9 in Stillwater County
8 in Fergus County
7 in Richland County
7 in Rosebud County
6 in Carbon County
6 in McCone County
6 in Teton County
5 in Broadwater County
5 in Custer County
5 in Jefferson County
5 in Silver Bow County
5 in Toole County
4 in Granite County
4 in Madison County
4 in Powell County
3 in Carter County
3 in Musselshell County
3 in Phillips County
3 in Powder River County
2 in Beaverhead County
2 in Mineral County
1 in Glacier County
1 in Meagher County
1 in Park County
1 in Pondera County
1 in Prairie County
1 in Sheridan County
1 in Wibaux County
There have been 22,233 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 8,598 active, 13,395 recovered, 240 deaths and 324 active hospitalizations.
A total of 428,128 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
