Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 647 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning.

The new cases include:

109 in Gallatin County

108 in Big Horn County

67 in Flathead County

66 in Yellowstone County

33 in Lewis and Clark

22 in Missoula County

22 in Roosevelt County

21 in Ravalli County

20 in Silver Bow County

18 in Cascade County

14 in Dawson County

12 in Hill County

11 in Beaverhead County

10 in Valley County

8 in Carbon County

8 in Deer Lodge County

7 in Carter County

7 in Custer County

7 in Lincoln County

6 in Glacier County

6 in Park County

5 in Blaine County

5 in Pondera County

4 in Broadwater County

4 in Meagher County

4 in Musselshell County

3 in Granite County

3 in Lake County

3 in Madison County

3 in Teton County

2 in Fergus County

2 in Garfield County

2 in McCone County

2 in Sheridan County

2 in Sweet Grass County

1 in Daniels County

1 in Golden Valley County

1 in Richland County

1 in Toole County

1 in Treasure County

1 in Wheatland County

1 in Wibaux County

There have been 27,142 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 9,412 active, 17,436 recovered, 294 deaths and 348 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 464,032 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

