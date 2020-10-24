Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 647 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning.
The new cases include:
109 in Gallatin County
108 in Big Horn County
67 in Flathead County
66 in Yellowstone County
33 in Lewis and Clark
22 in Missoula County
22 in Roosevelt County
21 in Ravalli County
20 in Silver Bow County
18 in Cascade County
14 in Dawson County
12 in Hill County
11 in Beaverhead County
10 in Valley County
8 in Carbon County
8 in Deer Lodge County
7 in Carter County
7 in Custer County
7 in Lincoln County
6 in Glacier County
6 in Park County
5 in Blaine County
5 in Pondera County
4 in Broadwater County
4 in Meagher County
4 in Musselshell County
3 in Granite County
3 in Lake County
3 in Madison County
3 in Teton County
2 in Fergus County
2 in Garfield County
2 in McCone County
2 in Sheridan County
2 in Sweet Grass County
1 in Daniels County
1 in Golden Valley County
1 in Richland County
1 in Toole County
1 in Treasure County
1 in Wheatland County
1 in Wibaux County
There have been 27,142 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 9,412 active, 17,436 recovered, 294 deaths and 348 active hospitalizations.
A total of 464,032 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.