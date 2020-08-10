Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 65 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, Aug. 10.
The counties reporting new cases include:
- 17 in Flathead County
- 10 in Yellowstone County
- 9 in Big Horn County
- 8 in Gallatin County
- 7 in Silver Bow County
- 4 in Valley County
- 3 in Missoula County
- 2 in Glacier County
- 1 in Fergus County
- 1 in Jefferson County
- 1 in Lake County
There have been 5,017 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,529 active, 3,413 recovered and 75 deaths. There are a total of 80 active hospitalizations.
A total of 193,405 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana with 3,459 tests conducted since the last report.