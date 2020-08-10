Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 65 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, Aug. 10.

The counties reporting new cases include:

  • 17 in Flathead County
  • 10 in Yellowstone County
  • 9 in Big Horn County
  • 8 in Gallatin County
  • 7 in Silver Bow County
  • 4 in Valley County
  • 3 in Missoula County
  • 2 in Glacier County
  • 1 in Fergus County
  • 1 in Jefferson County
  • 1 in Lake County

There have been 5,017 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,529 active, 3,413 recovered and 75 deaths. There are a total of 80 active hospitalizations.

A total of 193,405 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana with 3,459 tests conducted since the last report.

