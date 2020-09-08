Containing the coronavirus

Montana's Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 66 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday morning. 

The new cases include: 

10 in Rosebud County 

8 in Cascade County

7 in Gallatin County

5 in Flathead County

5 in Yellowstone County

4 in Fergus County

3 in Big Horn County

3 Glacier County

3 in Stillwater County 

2 in Deer Lodge County 

2 in Lake County

2 in Lincoln County

2 in Missoula County 

2 in Musselshell County 

2 in Park County

1 in Carbon County 

1 in Custer County 

1 in Dawson County 

1 in Liberty County 

1 in Silver Bow County 

1 in Wheatland County 

There have been 8,381 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,992 active, 6,270 recovered, 119 deaths, and 161 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 268, 780 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

