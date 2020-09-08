Montana's Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 66 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday morning.
The new cases include:
10 in Rosebud County
8 in Cascade County
7 in Gallatin County
5 in Flathead County
5 in Yellowstone County
4 in Fergus County
3 in Big Horn County
3 Glacier County
3 in Stillwater County
2 in Deer Lodge County
2 in Lake County
2 in Lincoln County
2 in Missoula County
2 in Musselshell County
2 in Park County
1 in Carbon County
1 in Custer County
1 in Dawson County
1 in Liberty County
1 in Silver Bow County
1 in Wheatland County
There have been 8,381 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,992 active, 6,270 recovered, 119 deaths, and 161 active hospitalizations.
A total of 268, 780 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
