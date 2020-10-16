Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 665 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday morning.
The new cases include:
135 in Yellowstone County
61 in Flathead County
47 in Cascade County
43 in Gallatin County
42 in Missoula County
25 in Lewis and Clark County
24 in Lake County
23 in Valley County
22 in Deer Lodge County
21 in Big Horn County
20 in Roosevelt County
19 in Ravalli County
17 in Blaine County
15 in Richland County
13 in Glacier County
11 in Custer County
11 in Musselshell County
10 in Lincoln County
10 in Pondera County
9 in Hill County
6 in Beaverhead County
6 in Park County
5 in Dawson County
5 in Fallon County
5 in Fergus County
5 in Powder County
5 in Powell County
5 in Rosebud County
4 in Broadwater County
4 in Toole County
4 in Wheatland County
3 in Carter County
3 in McCone County
3 in Stillwater County
2 in Chouteau County
2 in Daniels County
2 in Jefferson County
1 in Carbon County
1 in Golden Valley County
1 in Granite County
1 in Meagher County
1 in Sheridan County
1 in Teton County
There have been 21,595 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 8,148 active, 13,212 recovered, 235 deaths and 319 active hospitalizations.
A total of 425,462 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.