Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 665 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday morning.

The new cases include:

135 in Yellowstone County

61 in Flathead County

47 in Cascade County

43 in Gallatin County

42 in Missoula County

25 in Lewis and Clark County

24 in Lake County

23 in Valley County

22 in Deer Lodge County

21 in Big Horn County

20 in Roosevelt County

19 in Ravalli County

17 in Blaine County

15 in Richland County

13 in Glacier County

11 in Custer County

11 in Musselshell County

10 in Lincoln County

10 in Pondera County

9 in Hill County

6 in Beaverhead County

6 in Park County

5 in Dawson County

5 in Fallon County

5 in Fergus County

5 in Powder County

5 in Powell County

5 in Rosebud County

4 in Broadwater County

4 in Toole County

4 in Wheatland County

3 in Carter County

3 in McCone County

3 in Stillwater County

2 in Chouteau County

2 in Daniels County

2 in Jefferson County

1 in Carbon County

1 in Golden Valley County

1 in Granite County

1 in Meagher County

1 in Sheridan County

1 in Teton County

There have been 21,595 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 8,148 active, 13,212 recovered, 235 deaths and 319 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 425,462 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

Tags

News For You