Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 668 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday morning.

The new cases include:

117 in Cascade County

81 in Yellowstone County

76 in Flathead County

74 in Missoula County

65 in Gallatin County

36 in Hill County

27 in Ravalli County

22 in Big Horn County

22 in Lewis and Clark County

19 in Glacier County

12 in Valley County

11 in Lincoln County

10 in Blaine County

10 in Carbon County

10 in Roosevelt County

9 in Dawson County

8 in Custer COunty

8 in Sanders County

6 in Fergus County

6 in Park County

5 in Deer Lodge County

4 in Silver Bow County

4 in Wheatland County

3 in Lake County

3 in Teton County

3 in Wibaux County

2 in Granite County

2 in McCone County

2 in Pondera County

2 in Toole County

1 in Beaverhead County

1 in Broadwater County

1 in Chouteau County

1 in Garfield County

1 in Jefferson County

1 in Phillips County

1 in Powder County

1 in Rosebud County

1 in Sweet Grass County

There have been 20,210 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 7,917 active, 12,068 recovered, 225 deaths and 292 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 414,579 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

