Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 668 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday morning.
The new cases include:
117 in Cascade County
81 in Yellowstone County
76 in Flathead County
74 in Missoula County
65 in Gallatin County
36 in Hill County
27 in Ravalli County
22 in Big Horn County
22 in Lewis and Clark County
19 in Glacier County
12 in Valley County
11 in Lincoln County
10 in Blaine County
10 in Carbon County
10 in Roosevelt County
9 in Dawson County
8 in Custer COunty
8 in Sanders County
6 in Fergus County
6 in Park County
5 in Deer Lodge County
4 in Silver Bow County
4 in Wheatland County
3 in Lake County
3 in Teton County
3 in Wibaux County
2 in Granite County
2 in McCone County
2 in Pondera County
2 in Toole County
1 in Beaverhead County
1 in Broadwater County
1 in Chouteau County
1 in Garfield County
1 in Jefferson County
1 in Phillips County
1 in Powder County
1 in Rosebud County
1 in Sweet Grass County
There have been 20,210 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 7,917 active, 12,068 recovered, 225 deaths and 292 active hospitalizations.
A total of 414,579 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
