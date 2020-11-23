Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 677 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday morning.
The new cases include:
102 in Gallatin County
93 in Flathead County
78 in Missoula County
62 in Silver Bow County
57 in Cascade County
56 in Yellowstone County
50 in Lewis and Clark County
24 in Ravalli County
17 in Blaine County
17 in Park County
16 in Fergus County
16 in Lincoln County
9 in Deer Lodge County
9 in Lake County
9 in Roosevelt County
6 in Carbon County
6 in Hill County
6 in Mineral County
5 in Broadwater County
5 in Sheridan County
3 in Beaverhead County
3 in Garfield County
2 in Glacier County
2 in Liberty County
2 in Madison County
2 in Pondera County
2 in Powell County
2 in Toole County
1 in Daniels County
1 in Dawson County
1 in Phillips County
1 in Richland County
1 in Sanders County
1 in Wheatland County
There have been 56,381 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 16,317 active, 39,450 recovered, 614 deaths and 467 active hospitalizations.
A total of 617,974 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.