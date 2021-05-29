Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE FORT BELKNAP POLICE DEPARTMENT HAS ISSUED A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR OLIVIA AND KADENCE WEBB. OLIVIA IS A 6 YEAR OLD NATIVE AMERICAN, WHO IS 3 FEET 9 INCHES TALL, WEIGHS 50 POUNDS, AND HAS BROWN HAIR AND BLUE EYES. KADENCE IS A 7 YEAR OLD NATIVE AMERICAN, WHO IS 4 FEET 5 INCHES TALL, WEIGHS 80 POUNDS, AND HAS BROWN HAIR AND BROWN EYES. THEIR FATHER, FRANK JORDAN WEBB, FORCIBLY TOOK THEM FROM THEIR MOTHER AND HAS BEEN EXHIBITING VIOLENT TENDENCIES, SO THERE IS CONCERN FOR THE CHILDRENS SAFETY. THEY MAY BE TRAVELING IN A WHITE 2015 TOYOTA RAV 4 LE STATION WAGON. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON OLIVIA, KADENCE, OR FRANK WEBB, PLEASE CONTACT THE FORT BELKNAP POLICE DEPARTMENT AT (406) 353-2933 OR CALL 911.

...The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in Montana... Clark Fork River Above Missoula affecting Missoula County. For the Clark Fork River...including Above Missoula...elevated river levels are forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. ...The Flood Advisory is now in effect until Monday afternoon... The Flood Advisory continues for the Clark Fork River Above Missoula. * Until Monday afternoon. * Flood stage is 7.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to continue at 7.5 feet to 8.0 feet for the next several days. * Impact...At 7.5 feet, Flooding of low lying areas adjacent to the river is possible. Flood waters begin to flood streets in the Orchard Homes area, specifically the north end of Tower Street including Kehrwald Drive. &&