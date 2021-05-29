Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 69 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning.

The new cases include:

14 in Ravalli County

9 in Flathead County

9 in Yellowstone County

7 in Gallatin County

5 in Lake County

5 in Missoula County

4 in Carbon County

4 in Cascade County

4 in Silver Bow County

2 in Lewis and Clark County

2 in Stillwater County

1 in Beaverhead County

1 in Deer Lodge County

1 in Musselshell County

1 in Powder River County

There have been 111,785 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 778 active, 109,394 recovered, 1,613 deaths and 64 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,379,285 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

Tags

News For You