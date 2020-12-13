Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 691 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning.
The new cases include:
191 in Yellowstone County
111 in Flathead County
69 in Lewis and Clark County
49 in Missoula County
47 in Gallatin County
46 in Cascade County
36 in Ravalli County
22 in Richland County
20 in Lake County
14 in Silver Bow County
8 in Lincoln County
8 in Powell County
8 in Sanders County
7 in Madison County
7 in Roosevelt County
6 in Hill County
6 in Jefferson County
5 in Beaverhead County
5 in Mineral County
4 in Musselshell County
4 in Park County
3 in Wheatland County
2 in Big Horn County
2 in Chouteau County
2 in Golden Valley County
1 in Blaine County
1 in Broadwater County
1 in Carbon County
1 in Cater County
1in Dawson County
1 in Fergus County
1 in Garfield County
1 in Stillwater County
1 in Toole County
There have been 73,303 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 9,707 active, 62,778 recovered, 818 deaths and 365 active hospitalizations.
A total of 722,308 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
