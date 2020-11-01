Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 694 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning.

The new cases include:

134 in Yellowstone County

123 in Flathead County

105 in Gallatin County

46 in Hill County

43 in Silver Bow County

42 in Roosevelt County

33 in Missoula County

25 in Lake County

16 in Lewis and Clark County

14 in Park County

14 in Richland County

13 in Fergus County

9 in Carbon County

9 in Madison County

8 in Chouteau County

7 in Deer Lodge County

6 in Glacier County

6 in Lincoln County

5 in Custer County

5 in Rosebud County

4 in Carter County

3 in Broadwater County

3 in Musselshell County

3 in Phillips County

2 in Dawson County

2 in Jefferson County

2 in Valley County

2 in Wheatland County

1 in Beaverhead County

1 in Big Horn County

1 in Daniels County

1 in Garfield County

1 in Granite County

1 in Judith Basin County

1 in Liberty County

1 in Petroleum County

1 in Powell County

1 in Teton County

There have been 33,495 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 11,721 active, 21,398 recovered, 376 deaths and 376 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 501,704 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

