Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 694 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning.
The new cases include:
134 in Yellowstone County
123 in Flathead County
105 in Gallatin County
46 in Hill County
43 in Silver Bow County
42 in Roosevelt County
33 in Missoula County
25 in Lake County
16 in Lewis and Clark County
14 in Park County
14 in Richland County
13 in Fergus County
9 in Carbon County
9 in Madison County
8 in Chouteau County
7 in Deer Lodge County
6 in Glacier County
6 in Lincoln County
5 in Custer County
5 in Rosebud County
4 in Carter County
3 in Broadwater County
3 in Musselshell County
3 in Phillips County
2 in Dawson County
2 in Jefferson County
2 in Valley County
2 in Wheatland County
1 in Beaverhead County
1 in Big Horn County
1 in Daniels County
1 in Garfield County
1 in Granite County
1 in Judith Basin County
1 in Liberty County
1 in Petroleum County
1 in Powell County
1 in Teton County
There have been 33,495 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 11,721 active, 21,398 recovered, 376 deaths and 376 active hospitalizations.
A total of 501,704 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
