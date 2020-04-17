Containing the coronavirus

As of Friday, the governor's coronavirus task force is reporting 422 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 in Montana.

The new cases include:

  • Toole County: 3
  • Roosevelt County: 2
  • Gallatin County: 1
  • Missoula County: 1

In Montana, 233 people have recovered from the virus, and there are 21 active hospitalizations.

The state has a total of eight deaths related to COVID-19. 

According to the state’s COVID-19 website, there have been 10,244 tests done. 

For a breakdown county by county click here to look at the state's COVID-19 website.

