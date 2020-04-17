As of Friday, the governor's coronavirus task force is reporting 422 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 in Montana.
The new cases include:
- Toole County: 3
- Roosevelt County: 2
- Gallatin County: 1
- Missoula County: 1
In Montana, 233 people have recovered from the virus, and there are 21 active hospitalizations.
The state has a total of eight deaths related to COVID-19.
According to the state’s COVID-19 website, there have been 10,244 tests done.
For a breakdown county by county click here to look at the state's COVID-19 website.