Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 70 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, April 12.

The new cases include:

24 in Cascade County

16 in Yellowstone County

6 in Flathead County

6 in Park County

4 in Lincoln County

3 in Madison County

2 on Jefferson County

2 in Lake County

2 in Missoula County

2 in Valley County

1 in Broadwater County

1 in Lewis and Clark County

1 in Teton County

There have been 106,253 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,124 active, 103,605 recovered, 1,524 deaths and 51 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,241,279 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

https://montana.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=7c34f3412536439491adcc2103421d4b

