Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 70 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, April 12.
The new cases include:
24 in Cascade County
16 in Yellowstone County
6 in Flathead County
6 in Park County
4 in Lincoln County
3 in Madison County
2 on Jefferson County
2 in Lake County
2 in Missoula County
2 in Valley County
1 in Broadwater County
1 in Lewis and Clark County
1 in Teton County
There have been 106,253 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,124 active, 103,605 recovered, 1,524 deaths and 51 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,241,279 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.