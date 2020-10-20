Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 706 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday morning.

The new cases include:

123 in Flathead County

67 in Yellowstone County

62 in Missoula County

60 in Gallatin County

52 in Big Horn County

42 in Cascade County

40 in Hill County

39 in Lewis and Clark County

37 in Powell County

20 in Glacier County

19 in Deer Lodge County

19 in Silver Bow County

13 in Blaine County

13 in Stillwater County

10 in Custer County

9 in Lincoln County

7 in Roosevelt County

6 in Chouteau County

6 in Daniels County

5 in Dawson County

5 in Fallon County

5 in Richland County

5 in Valley County

4 in Beaverhead County

4 in Carbon County

4 in Lake County

4 in Meagher County

4 in Ravalli County

4 in Rosebud County

3 in Jefferson County

3 in Madison County

3 in Park County

3 in Pondera County

2 in Broadwater County

1 in Fergus County

1 in Granite County

1 in Phillips County

1 in Sheridan County

There have been 24,093 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 8,999 active, 4,842 recovered, 252 deaths and 360 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 445,021 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

Tags

News For You