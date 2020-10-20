Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 706 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday morning.
The new cases include:
123 in Flathead County
67 in Yellowstone County
62 in Missoula County
60 in Gallatin County
52 in Big Horn County
42 in Cascade County
40 in Hill County
39 in Lewis and Clark County
37 in Powell County
20 in Glacier County
19 in Deer Lodge County
19 in Silver Bow County
13 in Blaine County
13 in Stillwater County
10 in Custer County
9 in Lincoln County
7 in Roosevelt County
6 in Chouteau County
6 in Daniels County
5 in Dawson County
5 in Fallon County
5 in Richland County
5 in Valley County
4 in Beaverhead County
4 in Carbon County
4 in Lake County
4 in Meagher County
4 in Ravalli County
4 in Rosebud County
3 in Jefferson County
3 in Madison County
3 in Park County
3 in Pondera County
2 in Broadwater County
1 in Fergus County
1 in Granite County
1 in Phillips County
1 in Sheridan County
There have been 24,093 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 8,999 active, 4,842 recovered, 252 deaths and 360 active hospitalizations.
A total of 445,021 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.