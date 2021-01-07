Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 713 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday morning.
The new cases include:
120 in Yellowstone County
96 in Gallatin County
88 in Missoula County
65 in Lewis and Clark County
54 in Flathead County
52 in Big Horn County
23 in Cascade County
22 in Hill County
18 in Ravalli County
17 in Lincoln County
17 in Silver Bow County
15 in Sanders County
10 in Stillwater County
9 in Custer County
9 in Fergus County
9 in Jefferson County
9 in Lake County
8 in Chouteau County
8 in Park County
7 in Carbon County
6 in Broadwater County
5 in Powell County
5 in Richland County
5 in Rosebud County
4 in Beaverhead County
4 in Madison County
4 in Phillips County
4 in Treasure County
3 in Blaine County
2 in Daniels County
2 in Deer Lodge County
2 in Glacier County
2 in McCone County
2 in Sheridan County
2 in Valley County
1 in Garfield County
1 in Meagher County
1 in Roosevelt County
1 in Toole County
1 in Wheatland County
There have been 84,750 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 4,916 active, 78,796 recovered, 1,038 deaths and 208 active hospitalizations.
A total of 823,279 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
