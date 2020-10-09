Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 715 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday morning.
The new cases include:
- 155 in Yellowstone County
- 136 in Flathead County
- 61 in Gallatin County
- 43 in Cascade County
- 30 in Big Horn County
- 26 in Hill County
- 25 in Beaverhead County
- 24 in Roosevelt County
- 20 in Missoula County
- 18 in Lewis and Clark County
- 16 in Deer Lodge County
- 15 in Valley County
- 14 in Fergus County
- 12 in Wheatland County
- 11 in Ravalli County
- 11 in Silver Bow County
- 10 in Pondera County
- 9 in Stillwater County
- 8 in Lincoln County
- 6 in Carbon County
- 6 in Wibaux County
- 5 in Chouteau County
- 5 in Lake County
- 5 in Toole County
- 4 in Blaine County
- 4 in Dawson County
- 4 in Park County
- 4 in Sanders County
- 3 in Glacier County
- 3 in Jefferson County
- 2 in Carter County
- 2 in Liberty County
- 2 in McCone County
- 2 in Musselshell County
- 2 in Powell County
- 2 in Prairie County
- 2 in Richland County
- 2 in Rosebud County
- 1 in Broadwater County
- 1 in Custer County
- 1 in Madison County
- 1 in Meagher County
- 1 in Powder County
- 1 in Treasure County
There have been 17,399 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 6,330 active, 10,863 recovered, 206 deaths and 266 active hospitalizations.
A total of 386,746 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
Gov. Steve Bullock released the following statement regarding Montana reaching more than 200 COVID-19 deaths and more than 17,000 infections:
“On the last day of July, we had lost 60 Montanans to COVID-19. Today, barely into October, over 200 Montanans have been taken from their families, friends, and communities. That is over a 230% increase in deaths in just over two months.
“Disregarding expert advice from state and health officials, as well as the pleas of our frontline health workers and neighbors, is leading us down this concerning path.
“We need to listen to our health care workers and our local public health officials. The path forward is simple if only Montanans follow the guidelines and restrictions we have in place. This is the path that will save lives, and it will keep our schools, our main street businesses, and our communities open and safe.”
