Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 720 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday morning.
The new cases include:
213 in Yellowstone County
77 in Flathead County
75 in Lewis and Clark County
71 in Cascade County
54 in Missoula County
40 in Silver Bow County
31 in Custer County
21 in Fergus County
20 ni Gallatin County
16 in Ravalli County
14 in Jefferson County
11 in Richland County
7 in Blaine County
6 in Roosevelt County
6 in Sweet Grass County
5 in Beaverhead County
5 in Hill County
5 in Lincoln County
4 in Carbon County
4 in Fallon County
4 in Glacier County
4 in Pondera County
3 in Dawson County
3 in Wheatland County
2 in Mineral County
2 in Teton County
1 in Big Horn County
1 in Deer Lodge County
1 in Lake County
1 in Liberty County
1 in Phillips County
1 in Toole County
1 in Valley County
There have been 68,591 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 17,197 active, 50,652 recovered, 742 deaths and 492 active hospitalizations.
A total of 692,763 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.