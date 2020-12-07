Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 720 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday morning.

The new cases include:

213 in Yellowstone County

77 in Flathead County

75 in Lewis and Clark County

71 in Cascade County

54 in Missoula County

40 in Silver Bow County

31 in Custer County

21 in Fergus County

20 ni Gallatin County

16 in Ravalli County

14 in Jefferson County

11 in Richland County

7 in Blaine County

6 in Roosevelt County

6 in Sweet Grass County

5 in Beaverhead County

5 in Hill County

5 in Lincoln County

4 in Carbon County

4 in Fallon County

4 in Glacier County

4 in Pondera County

3 in Dawson County

3 in Wheatland County

2 in Mineral County

2 in Teton County

1 in Big Horn County

1 in Deer Lodge County

1 in Lake County

1 in Liberty County

1 in Phillips County

1 in Toole County

1 in Valley County

There have been 68,591 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 17,197 active, 50,652 recovered, 742 deaths and 492 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 692,763 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

