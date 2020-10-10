Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 721 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning.

The new cases include:

159 in Yellowstone County

92 in Flathead County

92 in Roosevelt County

76 in Gallatin County

64 in Missoula County

29 in Lewis and Clark County

28 in Cascade County

20 in Hill County

18 in Ravalli County

16 in Fergus County

14 in Glacier County

13 in Deer Lodge County

11 in Custer County

9 in Carbon County

8 in Dawson County

8 in Stillwater County

7 in Pondera County

6 in Park County

6 in Silver Bow County

5 in Powder River County

5 in Teton County

4 in Phillips County

3 in Lincoln County

3 in Valley County

2 in Big Horn County

2 in Madison County

2 in McCone County

2 in Mineral County

 2 in Powell County

2 in Sheridan County

2 in Sweet Grass County

2 in Toole County

1 in Beaverhead County

1 in Broadwater County

1 in Chouteau County

1 in Jefferson County

1 in Lake County

1 in Petroleum County

1 in Prairie County

1 in Richland County

1 in Rosebud County

There have been 18,117 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 6,547 active, 11,361 recovered, 209 deaths and 280 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 388,649 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

