Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 721 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning.
The new cases include:
159 in Yellowstone County
92 in Flathead County
92 in Roosevelt County
76 in Gallatin County
64 in Missoula County
29 in Lewis and Clark County
28 in Cascade County
20 in Hill County
18 in Ravalli County
16 in Fergus County
14 in Glacier County
13 in Deer Lodge County
11 in Custer County
9 in Carbon County
8 in Dawson County
8 in Stillwater County
7 in Pondera County
6 in Park County
6 in Silver Bow County
5 in Powder River County
5 in Teton County
4 in Phillips County
3 in Lincoln County
3 in Valley County
2 in Big Horn County
2 in Madison County
2 in McCone County
2 in Mineral County
2 in Powell County
2 in Sheridan County
2 in Sweet Grass County
2 in Toole County
1 in Beaverhead County
1 in Broadwater County
1 in Chouteau County
1 in Jefferson County
1 in Lake County
1 in Petroleum County
1 in Prairie County
1 in Richland County
1 in Rosebud County
There have been 18,117 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 6,547 active, 11,361 recovered, 209 deaths and 280 active hospitalizations.
A total of 388,649 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
