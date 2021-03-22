Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 73 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, March 22.
The new cases include:
49 in Cascade County
10 in Flathead County
5 in Yellowstone County
2 in Missoula County
2 in Sanders County
1 in Carbon County
1 in Lincoln County
1 in Silver Bow County
There have been 103,098 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 974 active, 100,710 recovered, 1,414 deaths and 51 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,164,648 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
