Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 73 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, March 22.

The new cases include:

49 in Cascade County

10 in Flathead County

5 in Yellowstone County

2 in Missoula County

2 in Sanders County

1 in Carbon County

1 in Lincoln County

1 in Silver Bow County

There have been 103,098 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 974 active, 100,710 recovered, 1,414 deaths and 51 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,164,648 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

