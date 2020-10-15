Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 735 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday morning.
The new cases include:
137 in Yellowstone County
85 in Glacier County
83 in Cascade County
79 in Flathead County
71 in Gallatin County
23 in Hill County
23 in Missoula County
19 in Big Horn County
18 in Lewis and Clark County
16 in Carter County
16 in Lincoln County
16 in Ravalli County
13 in Custer County
13 in Valley County
12 in Fergus County
10 in Blaine County
7 Phillips County
6 in Carbon County
6 in Richland County
6 in Roosevelt County
6 in Sheridan County
5 in Jefferson County
5 in Silver Bow County
5 in Teton County
4 in Dawson County
4 in Granite County
4 in Meagher County
3 in Broadwater County
2 in Chouteau County
2 in Daniels County
2 in Deer Lodge County
2 in Mineral County
2 in Park County
2 in Pondera County
2 in Rosebud County
1 in Judith Basin County
1 in Liberty County
1 in Madison County
1 in McCone County
1 in Powell County
1 in Sweet Grass County
1 in Toole County
1 in Wheatland County
1 in Wibaux County
There have been 20,933 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 7,849 active, 12,854 recovered, 230 deaths and 301 active hospitalizations.
A total of 419,832 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
