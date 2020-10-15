Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 735 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday morning.

The new cases include:

137 in Yellowstone County

85 in Glacier County

83 in Cascade County

79 in Flathead County

71 in Gallatin County

23 in Hill County

23 in Missoula County

19 in Big Horn County

18 in Lewis and Clark County

16 in Carter County

16 in Lincoln County

16 in Ravalli County

13 in Custer County

13 in Valley County

12 in Fergus County

10 in Blaine County

7 Phillips County

6 in Carbon County

6 in Richland County

6 in Roosevelt County

6 in Sheridan County

5 in Jefferson County

5 in Silver Bow County

5 in Teton County

4 in Dawson County

4 in Granite County

4 in Meagher County

3 in Broadwater County

2 in Chouteau County

2 in Daniels County

2 in Deer Lodge County

2 in Mineral County

2 in Park County

2 in Pondera County

2 in Rosebud County

1 in Judith Basin County

1 in Liberty County

1 in Madison County

1 in McCone County

1 in Powell County

1 in Sweet Grass County

1 in Toole County

1 in Wheatland County

1 in Wibaux County

There have been 20,933 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 7,849 active, 12,854 recovered, 230 deaths and 301 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 419,832 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

